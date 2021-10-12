community

Upper Darby Summer Stage fights to keep theater arts alive despite battle with township

So far, the program has raised $500,000, including a contribution from SNL's Tina Fey.
UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Upper Darby Summer Stage, a popular theatre arts program, likes to credit providing live entertainment to the community. But there is drama taking place behind the scenes.

On one side are the Upper Darby Township and the school district, which has funded the program for 46 years. On the other side is the theatre arts program.

"We just don't kind of trust the district or township to manage it the way it needs to be managed," said founder Harry Dieztler.

"People are asking me why are you taking this program away, and that's not true," said Upper Darby Superintendent Daniel McGarry.

While the school district wants to remain in control of the program that happens in the high school, Summer Stage wants to hand the control over to the nonprofit Upper Darby Arts and Education Foundation.

"The arts and government, it's like a square peg in a round hole. It takes two months to get a bill paid for by the school district, and all of those things make it very difficult to open for a show that has to open on Friday," Dietzler said.

The district argued that they need to have a seat at the table when the program takes place on their property, and they've poured in millions funding it over the years.

"When people think about this program, they automatically associate it with the school district, number one. Number two, it's just so easy to give something up. There's a lot of details that go into this," McGarry said.

There is a township meeting on Tuesday where the community will have a say in the fate of the Upper Darby Summer Stage.

Both sides agree it's sad the disagreement played out in public, but ultimately they agree the community program must live on.

"Summer Stage will continue. We're going to work out the details," said McGarry.

He credits the enormous work and dedication of the founder Harry Dietzler.

Meanwhile, Dietzler said the operating budget is $1.2 million. So far, the program has raised $500,000, including a contribution from SNL's Tina Fey.

He says the list of accolades includes several stars who have made it to the main stage, but Summer Stage is about much more.

"We're about everyday kids that get up in front of an audience, and they say their lines, and they get confidence and become better students," Dietzler said.

