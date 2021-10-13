rats

Rats are taking over one Philadelphia neighborhood: 'It's like a catastrophe'

"It jumped up on my couch and went on the floor, and it had claws," said Nydra Skinner.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Residents in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section are expressing concerns as rats continue to run rampant in the neighborhood.

It's happening on the 3600 block of Germantown Avenue. The rats are living in a vacant lot that's not being attended to by the owner.

Right next to the lot is a barbershop owned by Deejay Da Singa. He says the rodents are burrowing into the ground and under nearby buildings.

"This is their lot at nighttime. Right now, we're on their turf. It's more than a problem... it's like a catastrophe," said Da Singa

He says complaints have been made to the city but not much has been done about the problem.

The rats are even finding their way into nearby homes.

Neighbor Nydra Skinner said, "It jumped up on my couch and went on the floor, and it had claws."

With the cold weather months approaching, neighbors fear the rats will only get more desperate.

"How do we bring in people safely if there's going to be rats going in the drop ceilings?" asked Da Singa.

A Philadelphia Health Department spokesperson said officials have been in the neighborhood to inspect the rat issue and are currently working to get into the lot legally.

It's still unclear when the problem will be resolved.

