Politics

Pennsylvania could see a 'red mirage' on Election Night. Here's why

PHILADELPHIA -- When the first numbers are added up on Tuesday night in Pennsylvania, they may not accurately reflect what the final vote count will be.

Terry Madonna from Franklin and Marshall College tells Jim Gardner that Democrats outnumber Republicans in early and mail-in voting by a 3 to 1 ratio.

On the flip side, Republicans are expected to outnumber Democrats in day-of voting, and those are the votes that get counted first.

The early and mail-in ballots cannot be counted in Pennsylvania until Tuesday, and they must be counted by Friday.

WATCH: Pa.'s Early Numbers and Final Results May Be Very Different
EMBED More News Videos

Pennsylvania - Why the candidates are spending their time and money in the Keystone State



Because of the time it takes to open and process those ballots, it is likely that Democrats will be underrepresented in the day-of count, and over-represented in the mail-in count.

Not only could Pennsylvania be undecided on Tuesday night, it could be an example of what some people are calling the "red mirage," an impression that Donald Trump is winning, when in fact, many Democrats haven't even had their votes counted.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsphiladelphiaharrisburgdonald trumpvote 2020joe biden2020 presidential election
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Attorney: Bodycam video shows Walter Wallace Jr. was in mental 'breakdown'
ATM explosions in Philly linked to homemade devices
City Council passes ban on "less than lethal" force against protesters
'It is coming now,' Murphy says of 2nd COVID wave
AccuWeather Alert: Another Round of Rain Overnight, Saturday Morning Freeze Warnings
Vote 2020: What New Jersey Voters Need to Know
Philly gives advice for voting in-person as COVID-19 cases rise
Show More
What is voter suppression?
Business owner faces closure due to looters; community steps in
Philadelphia pharmacy reopens despite looting
Grocery stores prep as COVID-19 cases spike
Effects of Hurricane Zeta felt in Philadelphia area
More TOP STORIES News