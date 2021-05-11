primary election

Deadline today to apply for mail-in, absentee ballots for Pa. primary

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Tuesday is the deadline for Pennsylvania residents to apply for mail-in or absentee ballots in the upcoming primary election.

You have until 5 p.m. today (May 11) to apply for a ballot through your county board of elections.

Voters registered with a party in Philadelphia will make choices in races for district attorney, the city controller, and judges.



Ballots must be received by your county election office by 8 p.m. on May 18, which is primary election day. State officials say "postmarks are not enough."



For mail-in ballots, the Department of State says, "Any qualified voter may apply for a mail-in ballot. You may simply request this ballot without a reason."

For absentee ballots, the Department of State says, "If you plan to be out of the municipality on election day or if you have a disability or illness that prevents you from going to your polling place on election day, you can request this ballot type, which still requires you to list a reason for your ballot."

In order to request either ballot type, you must be registered to vote.

Tuesday is also the deadline to vote early in person.



More Details: VotesPa.com
