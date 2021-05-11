Deadline today to apply for mail-in, absentee ballots for Pa. primary

Don’t wait until the last minute to return your voted mail ballot. Mail ballots must be RECEIVED by 8 p.m. on May 18. Postmarks do not count.



Find where you can return your voted mail ballot: https://t.co/RYXVnb54iO pic.twitter.com/PIzkI6m15d — PA Department of State (@PAStateDept) May 9, 2021

May 11 is the last day to vote early in person with a mail ballot. PA voters can request, receive, mark and cast their mail ballot all in one visit to their county board of elections or other designated location.



Learn more about early voting: https://t.co/mp9AfgkMN7 pic.twitter.com/xNarBGNg4D — PA Department of State (@PAStateDept) May 10, 2021

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Tuesday is the deadline for Pennsylvania residents to apply for mail-in or absentee ballots in the upcoming primary election.You have until 5 p.m. today (May 11) to apply for a ballot through your county board of elections.Voters registered with a party in Philadelphia will make choices in races for district attorney, the city controller, and judges.Ballots must be received by your county election office by 8 p.m. on May 18, which is primary election day. State officials say "postmarks are not enough."For mail-in ballots, the Department of State says, "Any qualified voter may apply for a mail-in ballot. You may simply request this ballot without a reason."For absentee ballots, the Department of State says, "If you plan to be out of the municipality on election day or if you have a disability or illness that prevents you from going to your polling place on election day, you can request this ballot type, which still requires you to list a reason for your ballot."In order to request either ballot type, you must be registered to vote.Tuesday is also the deadline to vote early in person.