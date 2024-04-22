Pennsylvania primary results: Dave Sunday to face Eugene DePasquale in attorney general's race

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Voters went to the polls across Pennsylvania for the state's 2024 primary election.

Members of each party determined which candidates will go on to the general election in November. Candidates for president, U.S. House and Senate, attorney general, auditor general and treasurer were on the ballot.

Here are some updates from key races in southeastern Pennsylvania:

Race for Pennsylvania Attorney General

In the race to be Pennsylvania's next attorney general, Republicans nominated York County's District Attorney Dave Sunday and Democrats nominated former state Auditor General Eugene DePasquale of Pittsburgh.

Casey vs. McCormick

Democratic Sen. Bob Casey and Republican challenger David McCormick will face each other in Pennsylvania's high-stakes U.S. Senate contest this fall.

Tuesday's primary election put the men on track for an expensive race that's expected to help decide Senate control in the Nov. 5 election.

Casey is seeking a fourth term, while McCormick is a two-time Senate challenger and a former hedge fund CEO who lost narrowly in 2022's seven-way GOP primary.

McCormick's candidacy is shaping up as Casey's strongest challenge in his three reelection bids.

Race for the White House

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump won their party nominations easily after all major rivals dropped out.

Both men made campaign trips to swing-state Pennsylvania in recent days, and voters can expect to see plenty of them, their TV ads and their surrogates campaigning over the next six months in a state that swung from Trump in 2016 to Biden in 2020.

Of note, however, could be the number of " uncommitted " write-in votes cast in the Democratic primary to protest Biden's handling of the Israel-Hamas war.

Kenyatta projected to win Democratic primary for Auditor General

ABC News reports that Philadelphia State Rep. Malcom Kenyatta is projected to win in the Democratic Auditor General primary.

He will face Republican incumbent Timothy DeFoor in November, who ran unopposed today.

Pa. House District 172

In the race for Pennsylvania House District 172, Sean Dougherty defeated seven-term incumbent Kevin Boyle for the Democratic nomination.

Boyle, who was seeking an eighth term, is the brother of U.S. Rep. Brendan Boyle, of Philadelphia.

Dougherty is the son of state Supreme Court Justice Kevin Dougherty and nephew of former organized labor leader John "Johnny Doc" Dougherty.

On Monday, law enforcement withdrew an arrest warrant for Boyle, which they say was erroneously issued last week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.