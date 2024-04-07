Monday is deadline to register to vote in Pennsylvania primary

Governor Josh Shapiro cast his ballot on Sunday ahead of the upcoming Pennsylvania primaries.

WILLOW GROVE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Monday is the deadline to register to vote in Pennsylvania to cast a ballot in the state primary.

You can apply online or hand-deliver it to your county voter registration office.

If you are on active duty in the military, or you are a hospitalized or bedridden veteran, you can register at any time according to state officials.

You can visit www.fvap.gov for more information.

State officials also say April 16 is the deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot.

Primary Day in Pennsylvania is on April 23.

He stopped by to vote at the Montgomery County Satellite Office in Willow Grove.

The governor said he wants to ensure Pennsylvanians make their voices heard in upcoming elections and are aware of their options for voting safely and securely.

"We want legal, eligible voters to participate in our democracy and that strengthens our institutions, it strengthens our system," he said.