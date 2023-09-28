Pa. leaders push to create more access to tampons, period products

The Feminine Hygiene Product Drive will be held this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 4601 Market Street in Philadelphia.

PENNSYLVANIA (WPVI) -- Periods are natural, but dealing with the monthly flow can be a real challenge for some because menstrual products are expensive.

Those who can't afford the proper products may be forced to miss work or school. 'Period poverty' impacts 500 million women across the country.

Pennsylvania Senator Vincent Hughes is part of the growing voices to create more access to tampons and period products.

"We ask our women to do everything for us. We can do this for them, especially young girls, who are you know, they're just coming into themselves," said Hughes.

Hughes put out the call to action and awareness surrounding a topic that many shy away from: period poverty.

"To talk more broadly about the issue, reduce the stigma, make sure that young ladies feel more empowered to have these kind of conversations," he said.

According to a 2021 report called State of the Period, nearly 23% of U.S. students who menstruate have struggled to afford period products.

Lower-income, rural, and students of color are more affected. Almost half of Black and Latino students feel they are not able to do their best schoolwork because of a lack of access to period products, compared to 28% of white students.

A 2019 study found that just over a third of women missed one or more days of work a month because of a lack of period products.

Hughes is partnering with numerous organizations to host a feminine hygiene product drive. He wants to be clear, men should care about this very real issue too.

"Come on, guys. Step up. You had a mother. You had an auntie, grandma, you had maybe a sister. Maybe you have daughters," said Hughes.

There is also bi-partisan legislation in the Pa. State House right now that could create lasting change and reduce so-called period poverty.

"Right now, Medicaid does not cover the cost of menstrual products, which are basically healthcare products. They should, Medicaid should do that. We had a bill pass the House of Representatives and is sitting in the Senate right now. We want to educate people on that, have them make their phone calls, and have them talk to legislators to get this all the way home," said Hughes.

The Feminine Hygiene Product Drive will be held this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 4601 Market Street in Philadelphia.

There will be a drive-up and drop-off entrance on 46th Street.