Judge rules for plaintiffs, extending mask mandate for Perkiomen Valley School District

A judge listened as lawyers battled over the school board's decision to abandon the universal mask policy in December.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A mask mandate will continue in the Perkiomen Valley School District following a federal judge's ruling in Philadelphia on Monday.Judge Wendy Beetlestone ruled that the plaintiffs, an anonymous group of parents and students from the Montgomery County district, were able to effectively argue that ending the mandate put immunocompromised students at risk and therefore violated the Americans with Disabilities Act.The school board voted late last year to end the mandate in January.However, one day after masks became optional, Beetlestone issued a temporary restraining order that reimposed the mandate while the case was decided.The judge's ruling now grants a preliminary injunction in favor of the plaintiffs."Plaintiffs have therefore carried their burden and their Motion for a Preliminary Injunction will be granted," Beetlestone wrote. "Specifically, the District must apply the rules and policies that applied from January 3 to January 21, 2022."The temporary restraining order had been set to end on Tuesday.