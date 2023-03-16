Persimmon serving coffee and community in Fishtown

Persimmon Coffee opened last summer on Girard Avenue, with fresh pastries from Bloomsday Cafe and small batch, house-roasted coffee.

The cafe offers a single roast each month and brews it in all kinds of ways-from drip to iced to pour over.

Persimmon has a subscription service called Friday coffee club. On First Friday, they ship out that month's new coffee roast to customers.

There's also matcha made in Japan and a specialty drink that changes with the seasons.

Co-Owners Kai Talim, Sawyer Beckley and Chaereen Pak met while working in a coffee shop.

When they all lost their jobs at the start of COVID, they decided to launch their own business, hosting sidewalk popups around the city, with dreams of someday opening their own brick-and-mortar cafe.

That someday came much sooner than expected when the owner of Weckerly's Ice Cream reached out to say the storefront next to his Fishtown shop was open and hosted the Persimmon Coffee popup cart for 6 months, enabling the trio to build a customer base in the booming Fishtown neighborhood.

The whole experience has taught them to dream big and they're already looking forward to opening another location.

Persimmon Coffee | Facebook | Instagram

11 W Girard Ave, Philadelphia, Pa. 19123