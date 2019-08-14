Person of interest in Pennsylvania murders possibly spotted in Florida

A Pennsylvania man who is a person of interest in the murders of his stepmom and half-brother may have been spotted in Florida.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said 21-year-old Jack Elijah Turner was allegedly seen three times in less than a day in the St. Augustine area.

Jack Elijah Turner



Authorities said Turner resided in this section of Florida before moving to Crawford County, Pennsylvania.

They said he is known to have local connections in the area and may still be in St. Johns County.



The United States Marshals Service is working with the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office on this case.

Forty-nine-year-old Shannon Whitman and her 10-year-old son were found dead by family members on August 10, ABC affiliate WJET-TV reports.

Turner is also being sought for an armed robbery at a convenience store in Ohio on August 11.

Police said anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jack Elijah Turner should not confront or attempt to detain him, as he is considered armed and dangerous.

They should call 911 immediately to contact the nearest local law enforcement agency or the United States Marshals Service at 800-336-0102.
