CLEARWATER, Fla. -- Here's something you don't want to see inside your home...ever!
An 11-foot-long gator made its way into the kitchen of a home in Clearwater, Florida Thursday night.
It smashed a low-level window and went straight for the wine. The homeowner says it broke several bottles.
The gator was safetly removed by Clearwater Police and a trapper. No one was hurt during the incident.
11-foot gator breaks into Florida home through kitchen window
