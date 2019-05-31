Pets & Animals

11-foot gator breaks into Florida home through kitchen window

CLEARWATER, Fla. -- Here's something you don't want to see inside your home...ever!

An 11-foot-long gator made its way into the kitchen of a home in Clearwater, Florida Thursday night.

It smashed a low-level window and went straight for the wine. The homeowner says it broke several bottles.

The gator was safetly removed by Clearwater Police and a trapper. No one was hurt during the incident.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsbreak inanimalsalligator
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman shares story of survival after Dominican Republic attack
Student accused of sharing explicit video of 12-year-old
Suspects on the loose after shootout on Logan street
Tree crashes into Delaware County home
Suspect dumped Maleah Davis' body in Arkansas, Quanell X claims
Suspect shakes hands with onlookers in wild LA police chase
Dorney Park removes personalized bullet keychains after backlash
Show More
New Jersey suing family over toll of prescription opioids
Family of teen suicide victim upset after school excludes her in yearbook
School bus driver claims doughnut to blame for erratic driving
AccuWeather: Finally Dry and Sunny
CDC posts photo of poppy seed muffin with ticks to educate
More TOP STORIES News