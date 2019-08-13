Pets & Animals

14 dogs rescued from Elizabethtown, Lancaster County home

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Fourteen dogs are recovering after they were rescued from a home in Elizabethtown, Lancaster County.

The dogs and puppies were removed because of unsanitary conditions and extremely high ammonia levels.

The Pennsylvania SPCA said some of the dogs were hidden in a garage and at a neighbor's property.

Most are Australian cattle dogs and beagle mixes. They are now being cared for at the SPCA's shelter hospital in Philadelphia.

Once healthy enough, they will be placed up for adoption.

Charges against the dogs' owner are pending the conclusion of the full investigation.
