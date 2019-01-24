5 dogs rescued from Yeadon home

YEADON, Pa. (WPVI) --Five dogs rescued from deplorable conditions are now in the care of the Brandywine Valley SPCA in West Chester.
Two of the canines had a chain embedded in their necks, another's ears were manually cropped and all were malnourished.
Animal protective services also found one dead juvenile dog during the warrant search yesterday at a property in Yeadon, Delaware County.
The property owner is expected to face numerous animal cruelty charges.
