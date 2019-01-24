PETS & ANIMALS

5 dogs rescued from Yeadon home

EMBED </>More Videos

Five dogs were rescued from deplorable conditions in Delaware County as reported during Action News at 11 on January 24, 2019.

YEADON, Pa. (WPVI) --
Five dogs rescued from deplorable conditions are now in the care of the Brandywine Valley SPCA in West Chester.

Two of the canines had a chain embedded in their necks, another's ears were manually cropped and all were malnourished.

Animal protective services also found one dead juvenile dog during the warrant search yesterday at a property in Yeadon, Delaware County.

The property owner is expected to face numerous animal cruelty charges.

