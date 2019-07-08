Kids take break from chores to play ball with rescue cow in Lancaster County

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- These two boys took a well-earned break from volunteering at a Lancaster County farm to spend some quality time with a rescue cow.In the adorable video, the kids can be seen rolling the ball to the cow, named True Heart, while she headbutts it back to them.Sarah Salluzzo, President of Lancaster Farm Sanctuary in Elizabethtown, posted the video to Facebook on June 16th.She can be heard telling the boys, "She'll get sassy, you kind of have to get her warmed up!"