Main Line Animal Rescue hosting drive-in movie night featuring 'The Sandlot'

CHESTER SPRINGS, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A family-friendly socially distanced event in Chester County will help raise funds for animals in need.

The Main Line Animal Rescue is hosting a drive-in movie night on August 15 at 6:30 p.m. with a showing of 'The Sandlot.'

Organizers are hoping to bring families together in a safe environment while raising money for a much-needed cause.

"During the pandemic, raising funds for our lifesaving mission has been challenging," said Susan Chew, site director of Main Line Animal Rescue. "With so many of our in-person events cancelled, we are thrilled to finally be able to invite the public back to the farm for this socially distanced event. We hope to see many people, safely tucked in their cars or sitting out on the lawn in front of their vehicles, for a night at the movies to bring a sense of normalcy to our lives while helping us save animal lives."

General admission tickets are available at $10 for adults, $7 for kids age 6-12, and free for kids 5 and under. Priority seating is also available.



Animal lovers can even snag a custom "You're Savin' Me, Smalls" t-shirt which pays homage to the movie.

