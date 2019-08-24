Pets & Animals

Police dog dies inside department vehicle in Long Beach, Calif.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (WPVI) -- The Long Beach Police Department announced Friday that one of their police dogs died inside a department vehicle last week.

Police said the dog, named Ozzy, and his handler were both off duty when this happened on August 14.

The dog was inside the officer's department-issued K-9 vehicle and it was the handler who found the dog, according to a statement from the department.

The preliminary results from a local veterinarian determined the cause of death to be heat-related, police said.

The department issued a written statement that reads in part: "...this unfortunate incident was not intentional, preliminary we believe this was an accident and we are taking all the necessary steps to avoid this happening in the future."

The statement added that every K-9 vehicle is outfitted with a Heat System Controller that may not have been working at the time of the incident.

As a result, all patrol K-9 handlers are checking the system before every shift.

Further details surrounding the circumstances of the accident were not available.

Long Beach police say the whole incident is now being reviewed.

City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalslong beachlos angeles countydogsk 9heatu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Stone-cold ambush may be retaliation for double homicide
Philadelphia rapper Lil Uzi Vert offers to pay student's $90K tuition
Police arrest 3 in connection to Popeyes, Chipotle robberies
AccuWeather Alert: Mostly Sunny, Pleasant
D23 2019 Expo news: First look at Emma Stone in live-action 'Cruella'
Video shows man being dragged from Center City McDonald's
Woman dies following South Philadelphia house fire
Show More
Phillies RF Bryce Harper out for paternity leave
N.J. school district installs bulletproof doors in wake of mass shootings
G-7 summit in France a test of unity among world leaders
Police identify man killed in crash between SUV and NJ Transit van
Man charged with running over girlfriend, another woman with pickup
More TOP STORIES News