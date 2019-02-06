ANIMAL ABUSE

PSPCA removes 17 cats, 6 dogs from Port Richmond home

PSPCA removes 17 cats, 6 dogs from Port Richmond home. Watch this report from Action News at 4pm on February 6, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The Pennsylvania SPCA has removed 17 cats and six dogs from a Philadelphia home after they were reportedly living in unsanitary conditions.

Officials say they responded to a home in the Port Richmond section of the city on Tuesday after receiving a tip.

SPCA officers say they found 17 cats, including five 4-week-old kittens, and 6 dogs, including four puppies under 6-months of age, living
in unsanitary conditions.

All of the animals are currently being evaluated and will soon be available for adoption.

Officials say charges are pending,
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
