Specially trained service dogs help heal veterans suffering from PTSD, other disabilities

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Anyone with a pet knows there's just something about their healing touch.
And that's why Tails of Valor, Paws of Honor brings specially trained dogs to help veterans heal.
The organization brings service canines to visit veterans suffering from PTSD, traumatic brain injury and physical disabilities.
Jason Harrar brought Markley to the Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center in University City on Tuesday.
He says he learned firsthand the power of this therapy.
"He can be like, okay let's play! And it will take me right out of the funk or the anxiety - he will always draw my attention to him when he knows I'm getting anxious. So I haven't had an anxiety attack in over two years," said Harrar.
This visit was part of the VA's National Salute to Veteran Patients Week.
