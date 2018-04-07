PETS & ANIMALS

Shelter Me: Providence Animal Center

Shelter Me: Providence Animal Center - Cecily Tynan reports during Action News Mornings on April 7, 2018. (WPVI)

MEDIA, Pa. (WPVI) --
This week's Shelter Me report takes us to Delaware County, where fashion and puppies are on a collision course!

It's the 2018 edition of Rescued on the Runway, the biggest event of the year organized by Providence Animal Center in Media, Pa.

"It's just a fun, feel-good event," said Director of Public Relations Justina Caligiano. "This year we are featuring looks by Elan, which is a Newtown Square boutique."

I'll be hosting the fashion show, which features models walking the runway with adoptable dogs and cats.

"It's a really great opportunity for people to support the life-saving that we're doing here at Providence," said Calgiano.

The annual fundraiser gets underway on Saturday April 14th at Cabrini University in Radnor.

Tickets are on sale now here.

Every ticket includes an open bar, food, a silent auction and a beer and wife raffle.

Additional options include VIP early entry, which allows you some one-on-one time with the animals.

Back at the shelter, we got a look at some of the furry friends currently looking for forever homes.

Cat Frank Sinatra and his bonded pal Bing Crosby are better than any fashion accessory!

"Somebody so kindly paid for their adoption fee, so they are both free to a good home," said Public Relations Assistant Emily Craft.

The pair was found abandoned at the shelter in a clear plastic bin.

"They're super loving and they'll just sit here and you can pet them all day," said Craft.

Then there's Jake, a mixed breed dog who arrived at the center on a recent transport from Florida.

"He's wondering what this cold is about, so he's looking forward to some warmer temperatures, because that's what he's used to," said Calgiano. "But he's most importantly looking for his forever home."

Bruiser, another dog, is described as a big goofball. He arrived on the same life-saving transport as his friend Jake.

"He'll probably do best with another dog in the home, so he can just play, play, play, play all day," said Calgiano.

If you are interested in adopting any of these animals, here's the link to Providence Animal Shelter.
And if you'd like us to share your shelter success stories, post a picture to the FYI Philly Facebook page using #6abcshelterme and tell us where you adopted your pet and how much they mean to you.

We'll be featuring your stories on upcoming Shelter Me segments.
