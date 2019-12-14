Pets & Animals

"There are two types of people" Dog Christmas picture becomes relatable meme

"There are two types of people." A dog Christmas picture has turned into an internet meme.

Two dogs from Canada took a Christmas picture that is really speaking to people.


Mika is clearly over this picture completely, while Opiee is totally feeling the Christmas spirit.

Lauren Carter from Toronto wrote on Twitter, "It's really hard when you have one super photogenic dog and one dog having an existential crisis."

Twitter is loving the duo making comments like, "How I look on the outside vs. how I feel on the inside."

Lauren said this isn't just a Christmas thing.

Opiee is almost always the happy one while Mika usually has that worried look 24/7.
