DEER RESCUE

Deer trapped in soccer net rescued by police officers, bystanders

EMBED </>More Videos

Police officers and bystanders in Brunswick, Ohio, came to the rescue of a deer that became entangled in a soccer net, not once but twice. (Brunswick Police Department)

Danny Clemens
BRUNSWICK, Ohio --
Police officers and bystanders came to the rescue of a deer that became entangled in a soccer net, not once but twice.

The rescue operation unfolded on the morning of Saturday, Dec. 15, in Brunswick, Ohio, a town about 25 miles southwest of Cleveland. A 911 caller reported that the deer was trapped in a net at a school near his backyard. Animal control officers were not available to respond, so the police department dispatched two officers to try and free the animal.

Neighbors helped the two responding officers, who used tree trimmers to pull the net until it was taut enough that a resident with a saw could cut it.



After the team was able to free the deer, the frightened animal turned around and ran into the other side of the net, becoming trapped once again.

The officers and resident repositioned themselves and were once again able to saw the net off of the dear, allowing the animal to run free back into the forest.

SEE ALSO: Officer rescues fawn lodged between fence posts
EMBED More News Videos

Eugene Police Department Ofc. Shawni McLaughlin rescued a fawn trapped between fence posts as though it had unsuccessfully attempted to jump over the fence.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalswild animalsanimal rescuedeerdeer rescueu.s. & worldOhio
DEER RESCUE
Firefighters free deer tangled in power line in Camp Fire aftermath
Baby deer rescued after getting stuck in fence in Oregon
Crews rescue deer stuck in abandoned well in New Castle County
NJ State Trooper rescues deer from drowning in pool
More deer rescue
PETS & ANIMALS
Shelter Me: Bella Reed
Drone video captures killer whales trailing New Zealand swimmer
Rare albino deer caught on camera in Ohio
Delta: On long flights, leave your support animal at home
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Suspect in custody after assaulting police officer in Philly
Del. baby found dead in Manhattan hotel; 2 women in custody
Nativity scene stolen from Italian Market in South Philadelphia
Man killed in shooting in Feltonville
Man hospitalized after being shot in Germantown restaurant
Man hospitalized after being shot in the neck in Logan
Man shot and killed inside Germantown restaurant
5 injured, including 4 police officers in Fern Rock house fire
Show More
Sports betting begins at SugarHouse Casino in Philadelphia
Man charged in online threats to Lafayette College
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Crescentville
Pete Davidson OK after alarming Instagram post: NYPD
Vernon Odom's legendary career at Action News
More News