Pets & Animals

VIDEO: Thousands of birds swarm shoppers in Texas parking lot

It looked like a scene out of an Alfred Hitchcock movie as a swarm of birds greeted shoppers in Texas.

Video shows the unnerving scene at a shopping center in Burleson, a suburb of Fort Worth, on January 24.

Tracy Miller was in the parking lot during the swarm.

"The grackles had taken over this parking lot for several days prior to me shooting the video. It was truly terrifying with them swarming like flies. They were everywhere: rooftops, cars, on the ground, in the trees. The sky was abuzz with them all, and they were so loud!" Miller told Storyful.

The Houston Audubon website says great-tailed grackles "tend to congregate in large flocks and prefer shopping centers and fast-food store parking lots where there's trash for food and trees or light posts for perching."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsbirdsu.s. & worldcaught on camera
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 shot and killed outside Chester gas station
'No longer needed:' Philly Deputy Commissioner Sullivan resigns
Helicopter in Kobe Bryant crash wasn't legal to fly in poor visibility
'Miracle puppy' makes a comeback, invited to Puppy Bowl
Kobe Bryant should get statue next to Rocky, Stallone says
8th coronavirus case confirmed in US as death toll rises to 259
Kobe Bryant honored at Lower Merion High School ceremony
Show More
Philly powerlifter overcame blindness, homelessness to set records
This SF parking spot will cost you $100,000
Philly business owners targeted in armed home invasion: Police
Super Bowl: Sneak peek at 2020 ads
02022020: Feb. 2 is Super Bowl, Groundhog Day, palindrome day
More TOP STORIES News