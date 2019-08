EMBED >More News Videos Morris Animal Refuge in Center City is now home to a celebrity. His name is Mr. B and he's a 26 pound cat who needs a home.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Beejay -- otherwise known as Mr. B -- is close to finding his own forever home. The massive 26-pound feline gained instant fame when the Morris Animal Refuse posted a photo of him online, announcing that he was available for adoption.He became so popular, that their website crashed! The shelter says they have narrowed their search down to a handful of potential adopters.The adoption should be finalized early next week.