Shamong Township woman charged after 44 dog carcasses found in freezer

SHAMONG TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A Burlington County woman is facing new charges in what is an astounding case of animal cruelty.Sixty-six-year-old Donna Roberts of Shamong was indicted Wednesday on eight more counts of animal cruelty.It was last December when authorities raided her home on Oakshade Road.They found 44 dog carcasses in a freezer; 161 other dogs were rescued, many of which needed care.Roberts was initially charged with one count of animal cruelty. She was then charged with three more counts of animal cruelty and 15 counts of unlawful confinement.She previously said she did nothing wrong.Roberts is free pending trial, but the judge forbid her from owning or caring for any animal.--------The Associated Press contributed to this report