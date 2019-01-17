PETS & ANIMALS

World's 'loneliest' frog finds a date

World's 'loneliest' frog finds a date. Nydia Han reports during Action News Mornings on January 17, 2019.

You know the saying: sometimes you have to kiss a lot of frogs to find your soulmate.

Well, after searching for more than a year, one frog may be in luck.

'Romeo' was once called the loneliest frog on Earth, and long thought to be the only Sehuencas water frog in existence.

He got international attention last year when scientists created an online dating profile to help find a mate.

And it worked!

The profile led to a fundraising campaign that paid for an expedition.

Scientists found four other water frogs in the wild and one is the perfect age for reproduction.

'Romeo' and 'Juliet' will have their first encounter on Valentine's Day and could end up saving their species.

