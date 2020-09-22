Philabundance Opens Community Kitchen Offering Adults Culinary Training and Life Skills

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Governor Tom Wolf and First Lady Frances Wolf helped cut the ribbon on a brand new Philabundance Community Kitchen in North Philadelphia on Tuesday.PCK is a 16-week culinary training and life skills program providing opportunities to adults with little to no income who need not just a job, but a second chance at life.PCK promotes the self-sufficiency of its students by preparing them for and connecting them to work in the food service industry and allows them to give back by preparing meals for those in need."In a year that has contained a great deal of hardship, it is wonderful to have the opportunity to celebrate a new beginning," said Governor Wolf. "Nothing could be more appropriate than celebrating with the Philabundance community. Philabundance has remained a steadfast partner in my administration's commitment to ensuring that every Pennsylvanian has access to plentiful, nutritious food."The 20,000 square foot facility includes classrooms for life skills education and a commercial kitchen where participants will learn valuable culinary arts skills.Since 2000, PCK has graduated more than 920 students. This is PCK's first location in its 20-year history that is not shared with another organization or company.PCK also has its own catering program that helps fund programming, and they provide food to homeless shelters around the city."It's a culinary arts workforce development program that helps teach culinary arts and life skills and then helps employ folks that may have had trouble getting employment in the past," said Melanie Cataldi, Philabundance Chief Impact Officer. "And we follow them for a minimum of two years to make sure they have whatever they need to stay employed. So it's really a transformational program."