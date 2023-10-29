Philadelphia 76ers fans gear up for home opener against Portland Trail Blazers

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Sunday is a big night for Philadelphia sports fans, as it marks the Sixers' home opener against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The team has a new head coach, Nick Nurse, who is hoping to help them rebound from another disappointing exit in the playoffs last season.

Committed fans made sure to get to the Wells Fargo Center early.

"I mean, I think it's important that we show our support. These guys think of it, they look at who's out here, and it fuels them sometimes. I think it's important we come out, it's the home opener," said Benjamin Zborowski from Hatboro.

The 76ers kicked off their season on the road, but Sunday night they're home for the first time.

"I'm excited, we usually watch the games at home. We don't normally go to a lot of games, so it's exciting to be at the first home game," explained Victoria Rosenbaum from Hatboro.

A group of friends from Montgomery County who also play basketball together didn't want to miss a thing. That's why they got here very early.

They have high hopes for the team this year and their new coach.

"The new coach is better. Doc Rivers wasn't good in the playoffs crunch time," said Javier Velez from Horsham.

No matter what team is having their moment, Philly fans show up, and on Sunday it's for the Sixers.

"The way I like to think about it, Wayne Gretzky said, 'You miss every shot you don't take, therefore, every time we step on this court, or the Phillies go onto the field, or the Flyers go onto the rink, there's a chance to win. There's a chance to do great,'" Zborowski said.

Tip-off for Sunday's home opener is at 7:30 p.m.