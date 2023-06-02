The Sixers have a new coach in Nick Nurse. But what will his roster look like come opening night?

Nick Nurse brings title pedigree to Philly. Time for Sixers front office to give him winning roster

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Nick Nurse is now the man leading the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Sixers settled on the former Toronto Raptors coach to lead them next season and hopefully past the second round of the playoffs.

Nurse has the credentials.

He led the Raptors to the NBA title in 2019.

You may remember, part of that came at the Sixers' expense when Kawhi Leonard hit that heartbreaking buzzer-beater.

Nurse was named Coach of the Year in 2020.

But what's really been impressive - even after the Raptors' roster was devastated by the departures of Leonard, Kyle Lowry and others - he still kept them competitive.

Now he is being tasked with doing something that Brett Brown and Doc Rivers failed to do - get a Joel Embiid-led team past the 2nd round of the playoffs.

We still need to see how the roster shakes out.

Will James Harden be back?

Will the Sixers trade Tobias Harris and his expiring contract?

Those are questions the front office needs to answer.

They also need to answer this one?

How long will this window to win a title be open?

Joel Embiid may be an MVP now, but he won't play at this high level forever.

We'll see if Nick Nurse can get him there.