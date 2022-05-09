Philadelphia 76ers

Want to see the Sixers take on the Heat in Miami? There's still time

Sixers fans are flocking to Miami to see Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals first-hand, but it won't be cheap.
By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Believe it or not, you still have time to book a flight for Miami and buy tickets to watch the 76ers take on the Heat in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

We asked 76ers fans at Chickie's and Pete's in South Philadelphia what they would be willing to pay for an all-inclusive travel package to watch the Sixers in South Florida.

The answers we received covered a pretty wide range.

Meg O'Neill from South Philadelphia says, "I would spend $500."

Meanwhile, Madeline Caputo from South Philadelphia is ready to shoot the lights out saying, "I would pay, with hotel, plane fare: $2,500. Yeah, why not?"



Fortunately, Al Cateline, owner of Major League Vacations in Philadelphia, says the average price is somewhere in the middle.

"Packages," he says, "something like that, double occupancy, you're looking at about $760 a person. Round-trip air on American, hotel accommodations, and game tickets."

Cateline says there are a few things working in favor of the budget-conscious Sixers fan.
First, Philadelphia and Miami are major airline hubs. That makes it easier to get plane tickets at a reasonable price.

Secondly, the Heat organization is having a hard time filling FTX Arena, so plenty of tickets are still available.

James Harden scored 31 points, Joel Embiid had 24 points and 11 rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Miami Heat 116-108 on Sunday night in Game 4 to even the Eastern Conference semifinal series.



Even though this is the NBA postseason, Cateline says he is not surprised.

"Game tickets in Miami, for whatever reason, they do not sell. I don't want to say they're not a great sports town, but generally speaking tickets in Miami, whether it be football or basketball, you know, always pretty easy to get," he says.

But, time is running out.

The Sixers face the Heat in Game 5 on Tuesday night. Tip-off at 7:30.

