94-year-old Sixers fan gets surprise of a lifetime

TIL my 94-year-old grandma spent her year in isolation studying the NBA and filling a notepad with her favorite players on each team. pic.twitter.com/B01OWmNsvS — Lili Gu (@wiwigoo) March 15, 2021

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- For Philadelphia 76ers' guard Danny Green, he may not have the biggest name, but he does have the farthest reach.Last month, Lili Gu posted a picture on Twitter of her 94-year-old grandmother, who spent the last year during quarantine learning about the NBA amid the COVID-19-pandemic.She made a list of her favorite players on each team, and Green was surprised to see his name."It's amazing for people all around the world to be fans of yours, especially of older generations," Green said. "For her to even follow the game and know who I am is special."Green decided to surprise his number one new fan."I had my people find out where she was located. She showed me a lot of love, so I wanted to reciprocate that as best I could," he added.Green sent an autographed jersey, and her reaction was priceless.The inscription said: "Thank you for picking me - here's to 95."Green said, "It's a humbling experience. Very gratifying feeling to know people like that support and root for me. She's older than my grandma, so it's crazy to see she's out there watching the game and not just supporting the star players."So why did she pick Green? It appears she fell in love the day of the trade deadline when Green wasn't dealt and then hit the game-winning shot to beat the Lakers."You caught the ball and from the corner, and it goes to 107, so finally your team is the winner!" she said.Green added, "Maybe she likes corner threes," She mentioned that a couple of times. She's a perimeter player, permitter-minded fan."