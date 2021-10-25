PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Police Department Special Victims Unit is asking for the public's help in finding a man accused of trying to snatch a toddler off the street.
It happened on the 2300 block of North 11th Street around 12 p.m. back on October 17.
Surveillance video shows the man rush up to the 2-year-old and try to grab him from his mother.
The would-be abductor ran away when the child's mother wrestled the boy back.
If you recognize the man, call Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS.
MORE TOP STORIES:
Philly police searching for man accused of trying to snatch toddler from mother
The incident happened on the 2300 block of North 11th Street around 12 p.m. back on October 17.
ATTEMPTED ABDUCTION
TOP STORIES
Show More