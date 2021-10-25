Philly police searching for man accused of trying to snatch toddler from mother

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Police Department Special Victims Unit is asking for the public's help in finding a man accused of trying to snatch a toddler off the street.It happened on the 2300 block of North 11th Street around 12 p.m. back on October 17.Surveillance video shows the man rush up to the 2-year-old and try to grab him from his mother.The would-be abductor ran away when the child's mother wrestled the boy back.If you recognize the man, call Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS.