Possible child abduction attempt under investigation in Warrington Twp., Bucks County

Possible child abduction attempt under investigation in Warrington Twp.

Possible child abduction attempt under investigation in Warrington Twp.

Possible child abduction attempt under investigation in Warrington Twp.

Possible child abduction attempt under investigation in Warrington Twp.

WARRINGTON TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are asking for the public's help after a possible attempted child abduction in Bucks County.

Investigators say it happened just after 3 p.m. Friday near Continental Drive and Liberty Lane in Warrington Township.

Authorities say the suspect was driving an older model, white pickup truck - possibly a Chevy.

The truck reportedly had rust over the rear tires and damage on the front passenger-side bumper.

Investigators say no injuries were reported in this incident, and the child involved returned home safely.

Authorities are asking people who live in the area to check their home cameras for any possible images of the suspect vehicle.

If you can help in this investigation, you are asked to contact Det. Bernard Schaffer of the Criminal Investigative Division at 215-343-3311 ext. 222 or bschaffer@warringtonpd.org

