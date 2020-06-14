Men throw explosives at restaurant employees, ATM, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police said several men threw explosives at two employees at a take-out restaurant and attempted to blow up an ATM early Sunday.It happened around 1 a.m. at New Century restaurant on the 2500 block of Germantown Avenue.Police said the men first threw an explosive at an ATM located inside the establishment. They then reportedly threw a second explosive at two employees through a plexiglass opening at the counter.Neither of the employees were hurt in the incident.Police said the suspects were unable to retrieve any money from the ATM.Philadelphia police along with a task force from the fire marshal's office and the ATF are investigating the incident.