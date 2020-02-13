Automotive

6abc talent meet their perfect car match

6abc talent meet their vehicle match


Auto journalist and car matchmaker Nick Kurczewski pairs Matt O' Donnell, Jamie Apody and Jeannette Reyes up with their perfect rides.

Last year, our matchmaker met up with the Philly mascots to find their ideal rides. You can check to which cars the Phanatic, Franklin, Phang and Clutch got paired up with by Nick.
EMBED More News Videos

Our car matchmaker finds sweet rides for the Phanatic, Franklin, Phang and Clutch.


And check out an extended version of this year's segment.


You can watch the entire 6abc 2020 Auto Show Special with hosts Karen Rogers, Melissa Magee, Ducis Rodgers, Adam Joseph, and Alicia Vitarelli anytime online at https://6abc.com/autoshow.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotivecenter city philadelphiaauto showphiladelphia auto showautoshowclassic cars
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News