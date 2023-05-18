Philadelphia's newest burger bar serves up both the $700 burger, $2.95 burger

They're serving up 15 burgers, from the Happy Hour Smash Burger, which is just $2.95, to a lamb burger, to an ice cream burger.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia's newest burger bar is about to serve up the state's most expensive burger, and the cheapest.

One is $700 and the other is $2.95, and 6abc checked out both at DBG in Center City.

The first and most expensive burger is called the Gold Standard. Even the bun is gold.

"We gold-plate it with edible, 24-karat gold," says co-owner Vasiliki Tsiouris-Balis. "We use Japanese A5 ribeye wagyu, Wexford aged Irish Cheddar cheese, Italian Black Truffle, Italian Caviar, and lobster meat flambéed with Louis XIII Cognac."

"To top it all off, you get a one-ounce pour of the Louis. It's a full-on experience," he added.

It's just one of the items on the menu at the newly conceptualized Drury Bear Garden, now called DBG.

There are new signature cocktails too, including the 'No Money, No Honey,' garnished with an edible $100 bill.

The new menu officially launches Friday.

To celebrate, they're giving away 50 free smash burgers, starting at 4 p.m.