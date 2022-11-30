Philadelphia Celebrates the Holidays presented by 6abc

Rick Williams, Cecily Tynan and Alicia Vitarelli show you the best of the holidays during 6abc's Philadelphia Celebrates the Holidays Special.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Rick Williams, Cecily Tynan and Alicia Vitarelli host Philadelphia Celebrates the Holidays, Dec. 1 live on 6abc at 7 p.m. and streaming on the 6abc app.

Philadelphia's Holiday Tree at City Hall

It's Philadelphia's official kickoff of the holiday season with the lighting of the holiday tree, powered by NRG.

The massive Concolor White Fir that now sits lit at City Hall was grown at Yule tree Farms, a third-generation family farm in western New York.

It's the centerpiece of City Hall's north apron, dubbed for the season the Wawa Holiday Plaza. There's a Ferris wheel, a trackless train, food vendors, and the NRG House, where you can learn about NRG products and deals.

There's a carousel in the City Hall courtyard, and if you venture around to Dilworth Park on the west side, you can take a spin on the Rothman Rink then warm up and refuel in the cozy Rothman Cabin with its menu full of hearty comfort foods, cocktails and hot chocolate and cider.

The Dilworth Park Wintergarden has become a popular selfie spot with thousands of twinkling lights, a reindeer topiary and a huge overhead arbor.

Santa is coming to the Wintergarden on Dec. 3, the same day as the Visit Philadelphia Holiday parade.

It's a lighted parade with illuminated floats, cold-air balloons and marching bands from eight states.

It will kick off at 2nd and Market Streets and make its way west to City Hall.

Winter at Dilworth Park

1 S 15th St, Philadelphia, PA 19102

Philly Holiday Experience

Visit Philadelphia Holiday Parade, streaming Live on 6abc, Saturday, December 3, 5pm

Now in its 15th season, Christmas Village is back at Love Park and City Hall, modeled after an authentic German Christmas market.

Vendors with goods of all sorts are staged in all-new wooden huts, with gift choices from apparel to ornaments and everything in between.

Just across the street at Dilworth Park, the Made In Philadelphia Market features goods made by local artisans.

Look for vendors in the white tents, also with a variety of gift ideas available.

Christmas Village in Philadelphia | Facebook | Instagram

1500 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102

Now through December 24, 2022

11am - 7pm daily

Friday-Saturday until 8pm

Christmas Eve until 5pm

Made In Philadelphia Market | Facebook | Instagram

Dilworth Park

1 South 15th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102

Now through January 1, 2023

11am - 7pm daily

Friday-Saturday until 8pm

Christmas Eve until 5pm

Broadcasting on 6abc, Sunday, December 4, noon-1pm

Holiday gift shopping is fun and festive at Christmas Village and Made In Philadelphia Market

Holiday Light Shows around Philadelphia

If you're looking for a holiday light show for the family, we have three must-see displays around the city.

Franklin Square's Electrical Spectacle | Instagram | Facebook

200 N 6th St, Philadelphia, PA

Show runs until February 26, 2023

Philadelphia Zoo's LumiNature | Instagram | Facebook

3400 W Girard Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19104

Show runs until January 7th, 2023

Deck the Hall Light Show | Instagram | Facebook

1 S 15th St (West Side of City Hall), Philadelphia, PA 19102

Show runs until January 1st, 2023