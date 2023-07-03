Chinese Lantern Festival lights up Franklin Square with cultural glimmer and glow

The Funplex in Mt. Laurel has a lot to offer for a full day of family activities and entertainment.

PHiLADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival is in its sixth year of shining a light on the city.

The giant light sculptures consist of more than 30 different displays with 1,500 different lanterns.

This tradition of Chinese culture comes to Philly each year with a different theme.

This year the focus is on nature - with animals, birds, and plants everywhere.

Two different dragons are each longer than 100-feet, and traditional Asian entertainment acts take to the stage. Folk artists will be on hand to make crafts that visitors can then purchase. Food and drink are available in the Dragon Beer Gardens, with cuisine from Sang Kee, Oishii, and SquareBurger. The park will close at 5pm daily for Festival setup, and reopen at 6pm for Festival admission.

Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival | Facebook | Instagram

Franklin Square Park

6th & Race Streets, Philadelphia, PA 19106

open nightly through Aug. 13, 6-11 p.m.