Philadelphia City councilmember calls for hearing on 911 dispatch challenges

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia City Council is considering a resolution to hold a hearing on challenges facing the city's 911 dispatch center.

It comes in response to July's mass shooting in Kingsessing when a botched 911 call led police to the wrong address for the first victim.

The alleged gunman later returned to the scene, killed four people, and wounded two more.

Councilmember Jamie Gauthier introduced the resolution, co-introduced by Chairman of the Committee Public Safety Councilmember Curtis Jones Jr.

"Philadelphians need to know that when they call 911, they will receive help every single time", said Gauthier in a statement.

If the resolution passes, the council's Committee on Public Safety will examine the investigation into that 911 call and look at steps to cut down on wait times to receive help.

