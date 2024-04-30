Philadelphia City Council withdraws nomination of controversial school board member

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Some members of the Philadelphia City Council withdrew the nomination of a controversial school board member who was hand-picked by Mayor Cherelle Parker to serve another term.

But Mayor Parker quickly moved to ensure her pick, Joyce Wilkerson, would continue to serve.

In a hearing on Monday, Council President Kenyatta Johnson said that Wilkerson does not, and will not, have enough votes on council to serve.

Johnson said serious concerns were raised about Wilkerson, who is the former school board president and school reform commission chairperson.

But in a surprise move, Mayor Parker sent a letter to Wilkerson asking her to serve until a replacement can be found.

Wilkerson talked to the media after the council hearing and refused to address the criticism saying, "I don't want to get into all that. I'm excited about being reappointed to the board. My focus is on continuing to serve the children of Philadelphia and the neighborhoods and the parents and the entire community, so that's my focus."

Philadelphia Federation of Teachers President Jerry Jordan applauded Parker's move to keep Wilkerson.

There is no word on when, or even if, a replacement will be appointed.