RuPaul's Drag Race finalist honored at Philadelphia City Council meeting

Cristál is the first Philadelphian to compete on RuPaul's Drag Race in the show's 16 seasons.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Sapphira Cristál has been wowing audiences around the world with her performance on RuPaul's Drag Race.

The Kensington resident took center stage at Philadelphia City Council on Thursday, not just because of her talents, but also for illuminating a path of pride for all queer kids to follow.

City lawmakers, dressed in colorful feather boas, alongside LGBTQ advocates, opened Thursday morning's session with shining a light on Sapphira.

Cristál made it all the way to the top 3, edging out 11 other queens, and is helping break barriers for queer communities of color.

She sat down with Action News back in February talking about how the example she's setting for others is not lost on her.

During her speech on the council floor, she did a little exercise asking people to give themselves a hug, saying it's easier to show love to others when you can love yourself.

The season finale of RuPaul's Drag Race airs Friday night.