Philadelphia City Council passes ban on 'skill games' at some businesses

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia City Council passed a ban on so-called "skill games" from corner stores, gas stations, and most other businesses on Thursday.

Opponents of the games say they attract crime.

Business owners say they bought these machines with the understanding that they were legal

The games will only be allowed in bars with liquor licenses with at least 30 seats, along with casinos, racetracks and other regulated gambling operations.

The bill will now head to the desk of Mayor Cherelle Parker.

Mike Barley, a spokesman for Pennsylvania Skill powered by Pace-O-Matic, said the company is disappointed in the decision and will seek legal action.

The Commonwealth Court ruled in November that skill games are legal.