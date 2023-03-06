Darrell Clarke speaks about his legacy as Philadelphia City Council President, his future and his take on the Mayor's race.

Philadelphia City Council President Darrell Clarke talks stepping away, his legacy and Mayor's race

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Matt O'Donnell interviewed Philadelphia City Council President Darrell Clarke to discuss his announcement to not seek re-election.

Then, the Insider panel joined Matt to discuss Clarke's legacy after 24 years in City Council.

Other topics discussed include PA House Speaker Joanna McClinton (D) making history as the first female in the role and second African American; how the City Council proposed a new public safety director, much to the chagrin of Mayor Kenney; and is the Philadelphia Mayor's Race Former City Councilmember Helen Gym's (D) to lose?

Get the Inside Story with panelists Nelson Diaz, Larry Platt, Liz Preate Havey and Christine Flowers.