Philadelphia City Council holds hearings on controversial windshield barnacles

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia's City Council Committee on Public Safety held hearings on Monday about the use of "windshield barnacles" by private towing companies.

This comes following an Action News Investigation on the controversial issue earlier this month.

A windshield barnacle is a device that is suctioned to the windshield of a vehicle. It immobilizes a car by blocking the driver's view, and it is removed after what many would consider a hefty fine.

Philadelphia police have told Action News they've received increasing calls about windshield barnacles.

The committee voted on Monday to move the discussion to the full council to determine what steps the city should take, including potentially changing the towing laws.