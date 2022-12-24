Freezing temperatures make their way into Philadelphia

But despite the blistering cold, the Christmas spirit continued at the Christmas Village next to City Hall.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- After a steady dose of rain and a few flurries, the temperature in Philadelphia has now dipped below freezing.

But mostly everyone congregated inside and not even a seat by the fire seemed appealing.

As for vendors, it's been a difficult few days for sales.

"Usually on Friday's we're busy, but because of the cold we're not as busy as we would like to be," said Jade Jimenez of Whoops Macaroons and Gifts.

But she says her macaroons are perfect for a night in. However, you just got to make a quick trip to get them.

"Cuddling up with anyone, a dog or a pet. These are perfect and delicious," said Jimenez.

But at the Chosen 300 Ministries on Spring Garden they were doing their part to make things warm.

They held a worship service and let those who need them grab a new warm winter coat.

Throughout the Christmas holiday weekend, they'll be holding events at their location on Spring Garden, in West Philadelphia and Pottstown.

"We're simply reciprocating God's love and paying it forward and extending God's kindness and love to people that desperately need it. Folks need coats, folks need warmth and a place to stay so we're tackling all of those tonight," said Executive Director Brian Jenkins.

One Christmas Eve they're having a meal and Gift Give-Away For Children in Need at Chosen 300 Pottstown around 5:00 p.m.

The Location is 150 N Hanover Street; Pottstown in the Lower Level of Emmanuel Lutheran.

Their second event is on Christmas Day. It is a Meal and Gift Give-Away For Children need at Chosen 300 West Philadelphia.

The location is the Chosen 300 West Philadelphia at 3959 Lancaster Ave.