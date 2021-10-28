Cherry Crest Adventure, 4 more must-see Philadelphia Halloween Corn Mazes

Getting lost has never been more fun! It's corn maze season and there are plenty to choose from in the Philadelphia area.We took a trek to show you some of the best and see how agritourism is helping local farmers stay in business.Learn how the designs change each year, discover the challenges inside the maze that make it more than just a find-your-way-out task and enjoy the beauty of outdoor entertainment.150 Cherry Hill Road, Ronks, PA 175722222 S Valley Forge Road, Lansdale, PA 19446170 Church Road, Lincoln University, PA 193523014 Bristol Road, Warrington, PA 189765500 N Easton Road, Doylestown, PA 18902