Cherry Crest Adventure, 4 more must-see Philadelphia Halloween Corn Mazes

By Timothy Walton
5 must-see Philadelphia Halloween Corn Mazes

Getting lost has never been more fun! It's corn maze season and there are plenty to choose from in the Philadelphia area.

We took a trek to show you some of the best and see how agritourism is helping local farmers stay in business.

Learn how the designs change each year, discover the challenges inside the maze that make it more than just a find-your-way-out task and enjoy the beauty of outdoor entertainment.


Cherry Crest Adventure Farm | Facebook | Instagram
150 Cherry Hill Road, Ronks, PA 17572

Merrymead Farm | Facebook | Instagram
2222 S Valley Forge Road, Lansdale, PA 19446

Lytle's Family Farm | Facebook | Instagram
170 Church Road, Lincoln University, PA 19352
Winding Brook Farm | Facebook | Instagram
3014 Bristol Road, Warrington, PA 18976

Hellerick's Family Farm | Facebook | Instagram
5500 N Easton Road, Doylestown, PA 18902
