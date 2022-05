PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the dirt bike rider who hit a teenager on a skateboard Sunday night.It happened around 10:30 p.m. on Allegheny Avenue near Front Street in North Philadelphia.Police released video of the wanted dirt bike rider.Authorities say the rider was doing wheelies on the highway when the crash occurred.The 17-year-old male was transported to Temple University Hospital and listed in extremely critical condition.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Philadelphia Accident Investigation District at 215-685-3184.