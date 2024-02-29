WATCH LIVE

Philadelphia police increasing efforts to get ATVs, dirt bikes off streets

Thursday, February 29, 2024 5:04AM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As the weather warms up, the Philadelphia Police Department is increasing its efforts to get ATVs and dirt bikes off the streets.

On Wednesday, officials announced that a special operations team was deployed Tuesday night to confiscate the vehicles.

In just two hours, they recovered 15 ATVs and dirt bikes.

Police say the drivers received code violations.

"You will see a lot more of these details moving forward. We've done them in the past, but we're going to really step up our game and do a lot more of them," said Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Jim Kelly.

Those who had their ATVs and dirt bikes confiscated can appeal to get them back, but police say roughly 80% end up being destroyed.

Authorities say this is also part of the city's effort to crack down on illegal car meets.

