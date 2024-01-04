1 in custody after crash involving stolen vehicle on I-95 NB in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person was taken into custody following a crash involving a stolen vehicle on I-95 in Philadelphia.

It happened around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday on I-95 northbound near exit 27.

Police say one woman was taken into custody after a white vehicle, that was reported stolen, crashed on the highway.

One man fled on foot down the ramp toward Aramingo Avenue and Tacony Street after the crash, said police.

The search prompted a brief closure on the highway.

The man has not yet been located.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.