Police: Fender bender leads to shooting, fiery crash in Philadelphia

"We believe this entire shooting was a result of a road rage following an accident," said Philadelphia Inspector D.F. Pace.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a fender bender and shooting led to a fiery crash Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 2 p.m. when police say the driver of a GMC Jimmy rear-ended a Honda CRV on the 600 block of East Tioga Street.

After the crash, officials say the driver of the GMC fled the scene. That's when the male driver of the Honda CRV chased after the vehicle.

Police said three children and a female passenger were also inside the Honda CRV.



"We believe this entire shooting was a result of a road rage following an accident, and the person responsible for that accident attempting to flee," said Philadelphia Inspector D.F. Pace. "They arrived at the 3800 Corral Street where that driver of the CRV caught up with the GMC Jimmy and opened fire."

Police say four shots were fired at the GMC. At least one of the bullets struck the 31-year-old male driver in the head. He is listed as stable at an area hospital.

The driver was able to get away, but the vehicle later crashed and went up in flames near East Butler Street in the city's Port Richmond section.

Police tell Action News that officers are questioning the 28-year-old male driver and a female passenger of the Honda CRV. The children in the vehicle were not injured.

No charges have been filed at this time.

A weapon believed to be used in the shooting was also recovered.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

