Woman in critical condition after being shot while inside home in Philadelphia's Olney section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman is in the hospital after being shot in her home in Philadelphia's Olney neighborhood.

It happened along the 100 block of Linton Street just after 7:30 p.m. on Monday.

Authorities say the 49-year-old woman was shot in the stomach in her living room.

She was rushed to Einstein Hospital in critical condition.

Police detained one person in connection with the shooting.

